Golf: Danish Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen in court over sexual assault charge

Danish golfer and Ryder cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen arrives at Isleworth crown court in London to face charges of sexual assault on Sept 18, 2019.
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (AFP) - Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen appeared in court in Britain on Wednesday accused of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The world No. 69, a member of the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time winner on the European Tour, made no plea in the short hearing at a court in west London.

But the 29-year-old has previously indicated that he would contest the charges, and will formally respond in a hearing set for Dec 13.

Olesen was arrested on July 29 as he arrived back in London, where he lives, from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

He is accused of being drunk on the British Airways flight from Nashville, and is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and also hitting her.

Olesen, who appeared in court under his first name Jacob, has been granted unconditional bail. A provisional trial date was set for May 11 next year.

