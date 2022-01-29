Golf: Danielle Kang ties Lydia Ko for halfway lead at Gainbridge LPGA on chilly day

(REUTERS) - Danielle Kang fired five birdies during a four-under 68 on Friday (Jan 28) to move into a tie for the 36-hole lead with New Zealand's Lydia Ko at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton, Florida.

Former world No. 1 Ko held the first-round lead on the strength of a 63, but she slowed down on Friday with a 70, matching Kang at 11 under for the tournament at Boca Rio Golf Club. They lead Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69) of England and Yuka Saso (70) of Japan by four shots.

Kang won last week's event, the Tournament of Champions, and continued her run of good form by pairing birdies on Nos. 8-9 and 13-14.

The pair, who are good friends and both of Korean descent, will play in the final threesome with Shadoff on Saturday.

"She's like my little sister, and I think everybody knows that," the 29-year-old world No. 4 American said of Ko. Both will be in Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship on Sentosa from March 3 to 6.

"She had a phenomenal round yesterday, shot nine under, and I just saw that she was at 11, so I just kind of wanted to get to double digits today.

"I was starting off at 7 and this golf course is tough. You know, three under is a good score, four under is a good score, so just wanted to post going to score today."

Ko had an up-and-down round, following a birdie at No. 3 with a bogey at No. 7 and another birdie at No. 9 with a bogey at the 11th. Birdies at Nos. 14 and 17 allowed her to wrap up on a positive note.