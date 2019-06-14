Golf: Close to 200 players to compete at next week's 30th Singapore Ladies Amateur Open

SINGAPORE - Close to 200 amateur female golfers from 17 countries will compete in next week's Singapore Ladies Amateur Open held at Sentosa Golf Club.

The 30th edition of the tournament at New Tanjong Course will feature three categories - Open division, mid-amateur 1 and 2 for players above 35.

Singapore will be led at the June 18-20 event by national player Hailey Loh, 16, who recently represented the Republic in the Queen Sirikit Cup (Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur Team Championship) in Adelaide and Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific played in Japan.

The last Singaporean winner was Jen Goh in 2015.

Defending champion Diksha Dagar of India will not defend her title as she has turned professional.

There are 10 Indians in the field, with Pranavi Urs the highest ranked at world No. 654.

In a statement on Friday (June 14), Singapore Golf Association vice-president and organising chairperson Lyn Sen said: "I hope that the Singapore Ladies Amateur Open continues to attract the top amateurs from the region and we will see another Singapore player lift the trophy soon."