Golf: Choo Tze Huang ready to resume chasing dream and career again in Japan

SINGAPORE - Even after competing in almost 200 golf events, Choo Tze Huang will step onto the first tee on Wednesday (May 26) for his opening round at the Taiheiyo Club Challenge Tournament filled with nerves and anxiety.

The Singaporean is making his debut on the Japan Challenge Tour - a culmination of almost a decade of trying to compete in the country's prestigious professional circuit - and coupled with the surreal atmosphere of a world still battling the pandemic, Choo admitted to feeling jittery.