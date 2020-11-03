Golf: Changi Golf Club lodges police report after golfers drive buggies out of its premises

SINGAPORE - Changi Golf Club lodged a police report on Monday (Nov 2) after golfers drove the club's buggies out of the premises without authorisation.

During a course closure on the same day, the club discovered that two golf buggies were missing in the afternoon, according to a notice to members seen by The Straits Times.

The statement added: "This club has since lodged a police report. This matter is now under investigation."

The notice also reminded members that golf buggies are the property of the club and are to be used only on the club's premises, specifically the golf course. It added that "only authorised personnel (who are not golfing) are allowed to use the golf buggies for official purposes only".

The club, located at Netheravon Road, is a stone's throw from Changi Village, which is well known for its slew of eateries, including the popular Changi Village Hawker Centre.

Videos circulating on social media show four men dressed in golf attire gathering at an unidentified eatery. In one video, two of them arrive in a golf buggy to join the first pair, who are already seated at a table. A golf buggy is parked close to the tables.

In the second video, the golfers are leaving the eatery, with the buggies appearing to be driven along the five-foot way as they depart.

According to the club's website, members pay $21.40 to hire a buggy for nine holes and $42.80 for 18 holes. The rate for guests is $23.54 and $47.08 respectively.

When contacted by ST, the club's general manager Paul Giovanni Decipeda declined to comment as investigations are still ongoing but confirmed that the club had made a police report.