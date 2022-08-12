Golf: CEO Cho believes Asian Tour can make impact on the global game

SINGAPORE - His architecturally-aligned mind coupled with a mild temperament helps him to analyse situations carefully. Gleaned from his graduate studies in architecture in Australia, Asian Tour commissioner Cho Minn Thant has the ability to mix aspects of the arts and sciences in the best way possible.

That is why when Saudi-backed LIV Golf came into being, he knew where to place the Asian Tour, moving it from a Covid-crippled, no-event desperate situation - that meant digging into the reserves - into an alliance with the cash-rich Saudi game to help his Tour spread its wings.