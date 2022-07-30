Golf: Bubba Watson latest major champion to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf says Bubba Watson is the latest big name to join its ranks. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is the latest big name to join LIV Golf, the league said on Friday (July 29).

Former world number two Watson joins Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and others who have committed to the breakaway league, which promises record paydays and is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Critics of the new series say it amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses.

