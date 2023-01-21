Golf: Brooke Henderson leads by 4 shots at midway point at Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Florida - Brooke Henderson fired a six-under 66 on Friday to take a four-shot lead over Nelly Korda at the midway point of the Tournament of Champions in Orlando.

Henderson carded six birdies during a bogey-free round at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. She sits at 11-under 133 through 36 holes.

Four of the birdies came consecutively at Nos. 2 through 5. The other two came on the back nine (Nos. 12, 15).

The 25-year-old Canadian led by one shot after the opening round but was able to expand it, as Korda shot 69 on Friday after an opening 68.

England’s Charley Hull and Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wei-ling are tied for third at six-under 138. Both shot 69s on Friday.

The strong start at the event, which features 29 winners of LPGA Tour events from 2021 and 2022, has been pleasing to Henderson.

“I think that’s the goal of probably everybody here, to get off to a hot start,” said Henderson, a 12-time LGPA Tour winner. “I’m just grateful to be putting up good scores, lots of birdies, and it hasn’t been too many issues the last two days.

“So hopefully just going into the weekend I can just make a bunch of birdies, try to go low and see what happens.”