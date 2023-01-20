Golf: Brooke Henderson holds first-round lead at Lake Nona

LOS ANGELES – Brooke Henderson felt no pain in her back and had plenty of power in her swings on Thursday as she took a one-shot lead at the season-opening Tournament of Champions at Orlando, Florida.

The Canadian carded six birdies for a five-under 67 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club and was a stroke ahead of American Nelly Korda.

Overall, the 25-year-old, who had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back, felt it was a good round of golf on a course she likes.

“It does feel really good, and to get off to a hot start, that’s always a great feeling,” said Henderson, who also registered a lone bogey, on the 17th.

“Hopefully I can continue it the next three days, a lot of momentum, and lots of birdies. You really need to go low here if the conditions are going to stay as nice as they are.”

Late last season, she was plagued by back issues and she spent the short off-season working on strengthening her back.

The two-time Major winner said she did not encounter any problems during the opening 18 holes.

“It’s good. Like this year, I’m back to swinging how I want to swing my driver and I’m aggressive on every swing,” Henderson said.

“I kind of have a good feel for things now. I’m not scared of hurting it right now, knock on wood, so hopefully that just continues.”

Korda recorded five birdies and one bogey in her round. She had two birdies on the front nine and three on the back.

“Overall, it was a pretty good day,” she said.

“New clubs, new season, kind of haven’t been playing, obviously, as much as I would in a season, but I’m happy with today’s round.”

The event consists of 29 golfers who were LGPA winners in 2021 and 2022.