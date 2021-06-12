Golf: Brooke Henderson, Cristie Kerr withdraw from LPGA event

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA (FIELD LEVEL MEDIA REUTERS) - Canadian Brooke Henderson and Cristie Kerr have withdrawn prior to Friday's (June 11) second round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California.

LPGA Media did not disclose a reason for their exits, but TSN reported that Henderson withdrew due to a non-Covid-19 related illness.

The 23-year-old Henderson, who is fifth in the Rolex Rankings, finished with a 5-over-par 77 after the first round on Thursday.

The 10-time winner on the LPGA Tour birdied two of the first three holes before the bottom fell out with five bogeys and a double bogey.

Kerr, 43, ended the first round at 6-over 78 on Thursday.

The 20-time winner recorded a double bogey on the fourth hole and had bogeys on Nos. 7, 10, 13 and 18.