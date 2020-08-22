Golf: British Open wind and rain no problem for deadly spider survivor Holmqvist

TROON, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Dani Holmqvist has suffered her fair share of scary moments - including once being bitten by a black widow spider - but they served her well in battling brutal conditions to top the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the Women's British Open.

The 32-year-old Swede shot a one under par 70 in Royal Troon's wind and rain to finish on 141, the only player under par and one ahead of American Austin Ernst and Germany's Sophia Popov.

Popov birdied the last for a 72 while Ernst shot 70 and they were another stroke ahead of a group that included two-time major winner Lydia Ko.

However, it is all over for defending champion, Japan's Hinako Shibuno.

The 21-year-old added a 78 to an opening 76 and comfortably missed the cut.

In 2013, Holmqvist was bitten by a deadly black widow spider competing in the Australian Open, while two years ago she was thrown against a wall when a golf cart flipped over in China.

The Chinese incident left her in serious pain and she needed a lot of medication to be able to play.

Perversely the enforced break due to coronavirus this year has actually helped her cause.

Now she wants to emulate 2016 men's British Open champion Henrik Stenson and become a Swedish winner of a major title at Troon.

"It was really brutal out there," said Holmqvist.

"Throughout the first nine there were cross winds and driving rain. It was tough.

"It will be cool to be going out in the last group tomorrow (Saturday), but there is still a lot of golf to be played.

"I know it sounds boring, but it's a case of taking one shot at a time."

'SUPER TOUGH'

Annika Sorenstam, at Lytham in 2003, was the last Swede to win the title, and the former world No.1 has had a big influence on Holmqvist.

"We both come from Stockholm and she has always been a great role model," said Holmqvist.

"She used to come to national team get togethers and I had a lot of one to one time with her. Everyone in Sweden looks up to her." Ernst was delighted with her effort.

"I would certainly have taken the score before leaving the hotel," she said.

"I've hit the ball well and made a lot of good par saves.

"It's not easy putting in the wind, so the whole day is really just a battle."

Ko won two majors as a teenager - the 2015 Evian Championship and 2016 ANA Inspiration.

But she has had a torrid few seasons and the last of her 15 LPGA victories was the 2018 Mediheal Championship.

It is her only win since parting company with long time coach David Leadbetter in 2016.

Now 23, Ko has recently started working with a new coach, Sean Foley, and she has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes.

"It was super tough out there," said the New Zealander.

"But I played a really solid round and now I just need to stay patient over the weekend." It was a nightmare second round for first day leader Amy Olson.

The American followed a four under par 67 with a ten over 81, a round that did not include a single birdie.

But a player who did make a move was seven-time major champion Park Inbee.

Champion at nearby Turnberry in 2015, the South Korean shot a joint best round 69 to stay well within striking distance on four over par.