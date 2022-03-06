Golf: Birdie charge helps world No. 1 Ko Jin-young win HSBC Women's World C'ship

Ko Jin-young fired a six-under 66 for a winning total of 17-under 271 at the HSBC Women's World Championship on March 6, 2022.
SINGAPORE - World No. 1 Ko Jin-young won the HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday (March 6), firing a six-under 66 for a winning total of 17-under 271.

She finished two clear of fellow South Korean Chun In-gee (69) and Australian Minjee Lee, whose 63 tied the course record.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, 19, who co-led the event after a blistering five-under 31 on her front nine, missed a couple of key putts at the end and settled for a 67. She was joint-fourth on 14-under 274 alongside South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun (69).

The trio of Brooke Henderson (67), Hannah Green (66) and Amy Yang (68) were a further stroke back on 275.

Defending champion Kim Hyo-joo shot a 68 and was joint-26th on 282.

Singapore's Koh Sock Hwee, the country's sole representative at the US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) tournament, posted a 73. She was 15-over 303 for 64th and last place.

