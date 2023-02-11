Golf: Back on tour after military service, South Korea’s Wang claims lead at S’pore Classic

SINGAPORE – For 18 months, Wang Jeung-hun put his golf career on hold as he served in the South Korean military.

Wang, who had three wins on the then European Tour and ranked a career-high world No. 39 in January 2017, did not play golf at all during this period. But he returned to the game with more passion and motivation after his military stint ended in July 2022.

In his last nine events, Wang notched two top-five finishes and looks on track to replicate that in the Republic, where he shot a six-under 66 in the third round of the Singapore Classic on Saturday.

He birdied six of the last seven holes at Laguna National Golf Resort Club for a 14-under 202 total to power into the lead with flight mate Alejandro del Rey (66) of Spain. Englishman Richard Mansell (65) is one stroke behind.

Wang, 27, is just happy to be back on the DP World Tour, saying: “Mentally I improved a lot in military service and I also really missed golf and it makes me more in love with golf so that’s why I can enjoy it and I’m playing better than before.”

A switch from his long- to normal-length putter wo weeks ago also gave him an added boost on Saturday.

He said: “I think that’s the reason I’ve played so well. I didn’t really think about birdies. I just kept playing, aiming at the flag and it worked.”

While Wang has had some impressive results since returning to professional golf, he admitted that it was not without its challenges.

He said: “My short game, my short irons weren’t really good, I had a hard time fixing it... I practised a little bit more than before.

“I took a break for more than one-and-a-half years, I practised a lot to fix my short game and my swing, maybe a few more hours more than before.”

Joint leader del Rey, 24, is confident of bagging his first DP World Tour title on Sunday, saying: “I’ve won at many levels that I’ve played – I’ve won as an amateur, I’ve won in college golf in the US, I’ve won Challenge Tour, so I know how to get it done.

“People might think it’s different when you’re playing DP World Tour as compared to Challenge Tou. Challenge Tour guys are very competitive and it is the same mindset, you have to want it more than the guy next to you.”

But the duo will face stiff competition from the chasing pack, with 18 other golfers within five strokes of the lead going into the final day of the US$2 million (S$2.65 million) tournament.

The 7,420-yard course at Laguna proved a challenge for some on Day three, particularly on the par-four 16th hole, which tripped up players with bogeys, double and triple bogeys.

One of them was overnight leader Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland, who hit his fifth bogey of the round at the 16th for a one-under 71 to slide down the leaderboard to fourth.