Golf: Australia's Lee backs 'tough' PGA Tour changes

MELBOURNE – Reduced fields and no cuts at eight designated events in 2024 will be “tough” on players trying to make the grade on the PGA Tour but will ultimately reward good golf, according to Australian Min Woo Lee.

The PGA Tour has approved sweeping changes for next season in response to the threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, drawing a scathing reaction from lower-ranked players.

In his announcement last week, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “These smaller, designated event fields will not only deliver substantial, can’t-miss tournaments to our fans at important intervals throughout the season, but they will also enhance the quality of full-field events.

“Together, this approach provides a schedule that is cohesive, compelling, consequential and with clarity for fans, players and sponsors alike.”

But James Hahn, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour ranked 305th in the world, told US media last week they were “just another way to funnel more money to the top players in the world”.

Lee, ranked 50th in the world, said he could see both sides of the debate but was adamant it would be good for the game.

“Obviously, if you’re a good golfer and you deserve to be in the top 70 or whatever people get in that tournament, it’s an amazing time,” he told reporters.

“And obviously there’s no cut and you can play freely. But, yeah, if you’re outside of that it’s a bit tough... getting those ranking points and not getting the starts of those tournaments.”

Designated events were announced by the PGA Tour last August to get the best players competing against each other more often.

The move came amid the threat posed by LIV Golf, which features limited-field, 54-hole events with no cuts and guaranteed prize money for each golfer.

Leading players, including world No. 3 Rory McIlroy, have said the changes are necessary for the PGA Tour to be more competitive.

“It is tough, but I like stuff like that where it’s a goal for me to get that good to get into those tournaments,” added Lee ahead of The Players Championship starting on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

“So I agree with it because, I mean, good golf, you got to play good golf to play in the best tournaments.

“It is what it is. But I guess that’s what the players really wanted to do.” REUTERS