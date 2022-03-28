Golf: Atthaya Thitikul, 19, shoots 64, wins JTBC Classic in play-off

(REUTERS) - Thai 19-year-old Atthaya Thitikul defeated Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen on the second play-off hole to win her first LPGA Tour title at the JTBC Classic on Sunday (March 27) in Carlsbad, California.

Atthaya fired an eight-under 64 in the final round to catch Madsen and force the play-off. It was the lowest round at Aviara Golf Club all week.

Madsen entered Sunday with a three-stroke lead but only managed a two-under 70.

Her birdie at the par-five 17th hole moved her into sole possession of the lead at 17-under, but she bogeyed the par-four 18th to fall back into a tie with Atthaya at 16-under.

They replayed No. 18 twice. After both parred the first time through, Madsen's second shot on the second play-off hole found the water, leading her to a double bogey.

Atthaya tapped in a short bogey putt to win, becoming the youngest winner on tour since Canadian star Brooke Henderson won the 2016 Cambria Portland Classic as an 18-year-old.

"Anyone (who comes) here, they want to win," Atthaya said.

"I want to win as well, but didn't expect (it would) come really fast, in my rookie year as well.

"It's just crazy in my mind right now. I cannot believe that I became an LPGA winner."

Atthaya's round featured nine birdies and just one bogey. Five birdies came on the back nine, including at Nos. 16 and 17.

It was just the fifth start of Atthaya's rookie season, though the youngster had previous success in Europe, winning Player of the Year honours on the Ladies European Tour last season.

Madsen earned her maiden win on tour at the Honda LPGA Thailand earlier this month and was vying for back-to-back titles.

"It wasn't a very good play-off," Madsen said.

"Yeah, I played a good week and I'm happy with the game. I could maybe have done a little better today, but it was what I could do."

An Na-rin of South Korea carded a final-round 68 to finish 15-under, alone in third. Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn, Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea all shot 68 and tied for fourth at 14-under.

England's Charley Hull (69) was seventh at 12-under, and defending champion Park Inbee of South Korea (68) and American Lilia Vu (70) tied for eighth at 11-under.