Golf: Ariya weathers storm to give LPGA Thailand first local winner

Ariya Jutanugarn hit a flawless nine-under-par 63 in the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand on May 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn hit a flawless nine-under-par 63 in the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday (May 9) to become the first local winner of the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) tournament.

The 25-year-old Thai had a nervous wait in the clubhouse before her 11th LPGA title was confirmed when a thunderstorm forced a one-hour suspension of play at the Siam Country Club with six players still on the course.

After play resumed, Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul, who led by a shot with two holes to play as she chased her maiden LPGA title, was only able to par the 18th for a 68 to fall one stroke short of Ariya's tally of 22-under 266.

South Koreans Ryu So-yeon and three-time tournament champion Amy Yang both shot 64 to share third place with American Angel Yin (66) and overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit (70) on 20 under.

