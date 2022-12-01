Golf: April stop for LIV Series in Singapore; tickets priced from $50-$133

SINGAPORE - Ticket prices for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series’ debut here next year may be steeper than usual golf tournaments held in Singapore but fans here have told The Straits Times that they will not prove a stumbling block as they look forward to watching live, world-class action.

LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that it will stage a tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore from April 28-30. It also named two other destinations– Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course (Feb 24-26) and Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain (June 30-July 2).

Tickets for the Singapore tournament are already on sale on Liv Golf’s official website and are priced between $51.36 and $56.71 for a single-day pass while a three-day pass is priced at $133.75. There is free admission for youths aged 12 and under.

As a comparison, at the last professional men’s golf event open to the public here - the 2020 SMBC Singapore Open – tickets were priced between $20 (for two-day passes) and $60 (for four days).

LIV’s seven-event calendar for 2022 boasted a prize purse of US$25 million (S$34 million) each, with the eighth and season-ending team championship in Miami offering US$50 million. According to media reports, the 2023 season will have 14 events and golfers will play for US$405 million – US$150 million more than 2022.

Should those figures hold up, it will mean the LIV Golf Singapore event will be the richest golf tournament ever held in the Republic, topping the US$6 million (S$8.6 million) Barclays Singapore Open from 2010 to 2012.

Fans here will be able to catch some of the world’s best players at Sentosa’s Serapong course, including former Singapore Open champions Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia. LIV Golf’s 48-strong field also includes Major champions such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

Long-time golf fan Joseph Phua said that he has been following the news about LIV Golf. The controversial breakaway series has made headlines in 2022 for luring stars away from the sport’s two established tours - the United States-based PGA and DP World Tours with investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Citing Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, critics have accused LIV and its backers of “sportswashing”.

But Phua said that the news has only added to the intrigue and he is keen to watch the action up close.

The 62-year-old businessman said: “It is a very interesting series and one that many already know about. And with people like Greg Norman and Mickelson involved, I think it’s great that it is coming here.

“I think the pricing of the tickets is fine given the calibre of players we will get to see. After all, it is not often you get to see such golfers here and this is only a yearly affair. I do think people will pay to watch their favorite golfers.“