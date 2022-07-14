Golf: Annika Sorenstam's team shares lead in LPGA pairs event

(REUTERS) - In a blast from the past, Annika Sorenstam is a co-leader in an LPGA event.

The 51-year-old Hall of Famer and partner Madelene Sagstrom, both of Sweden, share the lead after the first round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Wednesday (July 13) in Midland, Michigan.

Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a five-under 65 in alternate-shot action at Midland Country Club, leaving them level with France's Pauline Roussin and the Netherlands' Dewi Weber.

The 72-hole event is being contested by two-player teams. The first and third rounds will be played in foursomes (alternate shot) while the second and fourth rounds will be fourball (best-ball).

The field will be cut to the low 35 teams and ties after 36 holes.

Sorenstam has played just three times on the LPGA Tour in the past 13 years.

She and Sagstrom made three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine. They added three consecutive birdies from No. 12 to No. 14 before carding their lone bogey of the day on the par-four 16th hole.

"It really was fun," Sorenstam said.

"I think we had really good chemistry. We had a good time. I was excited to be here and I told that to Madelene on the range. I was really kind of pumped and looking forward to playing."

Roussin and Weber completed a bogey-free round. They also made three straight birdies on Nos. 12-14.

Three teams are tied for third place at four under: Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum and Pavarisa Yoktuan, England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and the United States' Emma Talley and the United States' Jillian Hollis and Lauren Stephenson.

Another US pair, Allison Emrey and Katherine Perry-Hamski, are alone in sixth place at three under.

The defending champions, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand, are in danger of missing the cut after shooting a three-over 73.