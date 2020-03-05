Golf: Andrew Dodt takes lead in Malaysia Open

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Australia's Andrew Dodt fired a nine-under 63 on Thursday (March 5) to take the lead in the shortened opening round of the Malaysia Open, while Japan's Naoki Sekito was in second place two shots back.

Play was suspended at 5.55pm local time due to lightning threats with 51 players resuming their opening rounds on Friday morning.

Chinese Taipei's Chang Wei-lun was among a host of golfers sharing third place on 66, along with Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren, and Thai duo Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Phachara Khongwatmai.

But it was the three-time Asian Tour winner Dodt who surged into the lead, courtesy of his seven birdies and an eagle.

"I managed to birdie the first two holes, and I was away," he said.

"It felt quite simple, hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens and holed a lot of putts."

Sekito was happy with his 65 after returning from a month off.

"It was nice to come back and get off to a good start. You need to keep the ball in play to give yourself birdie chances out there," he said.

It was a disappointing start for South Korean rising star Kim Joo-hyung, who ended the day tied-20th after firing a 69.

The 17-year-old is touted as one of the favourites to win at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, after good performances at the Singapore and New Zealand Opens.

Singaporeans Koh Deng Shan and Choo Tze Huang ended with 72 and 76 respectively, while veteran Mardan Mamat was on one over with a hole to play.

This US$1 million (S$1.39 million) Asian Tour event is making a return following a four-year absence, even as many sporting events are cancelled worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisers have taken precautions such as temperature checks for players and spectators.