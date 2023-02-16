Golf: American star Danielle Kang set to play at Aramco Team Series Singapore

SINGAPORE – World No. 17 Danielle Kang is the latest star set to tee it up for the Singapore leg of the Aramco Team Series from March 16 to 18, the organisers said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is a Major champion at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2017 and has five other LPGA Tour wins. She joins world No. 1 Lydia Ko, who has committed to playing at the tournament, held at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Singapore will be the opening stop of the 2023 Aramco Team Series and is the sixth event in this year’s Ladies European Tour schedule.

Kang, who like Ko will compete in the March 2-5 HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club, said: “I am really looking forward to playing in Singapore again... Singapore is one of my absolute favourite places to play in and to visit, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help showcase the game of golf to all of the great fans here in Asia.”

She added that she was excited to get to “compete in this very interesting format”.

The Aramco Team Series pairs the best female golfers with amateurs in teams of four to compete for US$1 million (S$1.3 million) in prize money. The pros also vie for individual titles which offer Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and will be part of the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.

Kang, whose last victory was the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January 2022, took time away after last June’s US Women’s Open to treat a tumour on her spine. She returned to competition at the CP Women’s Open in August.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “It is brilliant to announce Danielle as the second major star who will be featuring in Singapore. The Aramco Team Series prides itself on being a world-class golf event offering the world’s best players and incredible environment both on and off the course.”

Tickets and more information are available at aramcoteamseries.com/en-us/singapore.