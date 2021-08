Golf: American Ryann O'Toole captures first LPGA title at Scottish Open

FIFE, SCOTLAND (REUTERS) - American Ryann O'Toole shot an eight-under 64 in the final round to earn her maiden LPGA win by three strokes at the Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland on Sunday (Aug 15).

Olympic bronze medallist Lydia Ko of New Zealand shot 63 to finished tied for second with Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (66).

O'Toole, 34, started the day in a three-way tie with two-time Major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Charley Hull of England. She started the round with birdies on three of the first four holes and finished with eight birdies in total in a bogey-free finish. Her total was 17-under 271.

Ariya, who fell into the three-way tie by shooting par on Saturday, had a four-under 68 in the final round to finish fourth on 275. Hull finished fifth on 276 after shooting 69 on Sunday.

O'Toole, who had never been the leader or co-leader after 54 holes before Sunday, is now the sixth first-time winner on Tour this season. It was her 228th start on the LPGA Tour since turning pro in 2009.

"I still think I'm in shock," said O'Toole. "I feel like the tears are going to come later when all quiets down."

Just the hours spent, the grind ... the heartache that this sport brings, constant travel, I just feel like for this moment I hope that it only happens again and again."

American Ally Ewing tied Ko for Sunday's low round at 63 to finish alone in sixth place in 277 after starting her round in 25th.

South African Ashleigh Buhai, who shot Saturday's day's low round of 67, began the day one back of the leaders but finished in a tie for 12th after firing an even-par round on Sunday.