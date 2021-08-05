Golf: Amanda Tan is first female winner of FTAG Singapore Pro Series

SINGAPORE - Amanda Tan outplayed her fellow male professional golfers on Thursday (Aug 5) to become the first woman to win on the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational.

The 22-year-old birdied her last two holes for a two-under 69 to finish on two-under 140, three clear of overnight leader Koh Dengshan (73) and amateur Shannon Tan (72).

A further stroke back were five-time Asian Tour winner Mardan Mamat and Abdul Hadi. Both closed with matching 72s at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

Amanda said: "My putting today was strong. I had some trouble on No. 14 and No. 15 but I trusted my golf which kept me strong for the last few holes."

For her victory in the fifth leg, she earned $3,000 and moved up to sixth in the Pro Series Order of Merit list with prizemoney of $4,800 collected. Current leader Gregory Foo is top with $7,650.

The overall winner of the 'Race To FTAG Cup' will receive $10,000.

The sixth and seventh leg will be held from Aug 11-12 and Aug 25-26. The eighth and final tournament of the season will be held from Jan 5-6 with all remaining events to be held at Sentosa.