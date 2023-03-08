Golf: Aloysa Atienza to count on mental strength at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific C’ship

SINGAPORE – After investing in mental skills training about nine months ago, Singapore amateur golfer Aloysa Atienza is starting to see the dividends, with improved showings at her recent competitions.

The 24-year-old has credited Hansen Bay, the Singapore Golf Association’s (SGA) performance mindset coach, for her rise in form.

Although Atienza was performing fairly well in overseas tournaments, she had struggled with her mental game which held her back from reaching the top of the leaderboards.

She finished tied-43rd at last November’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship (WAAP) and placed 99th at the Singapore Women’s Open in December.

But things started to click the following week, when she finished third at the Malaysian Amateur Open. At the Women’s Australian Master Of The Amateurs in January, she placed joint-13th.

A rejuvenated Atienza believes her time with Bay has improved her mental strength.

She told The Straits Times on Wednesday: “I think the biggest part of my game that is allowing me to compete and play well right now is probably my mental game. Hansen, my mental coach, has been helping to get me in the right mindset.”

Atienza, ranked No. 253 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will compete in the four-day WAAP, which starts at the Singapore Island Country Club on Thursday.

The 85-strong field features three of the top 10 women’s amateur golfers and seven other Singaporeans, including 14-year-old Chen Xingtong.

“Each tournament, my mental game is the biggest factor deciding whether or not I can contend that week. And over the last half of the year, I think that was what I was lacking. I wasn’t contending as much as I wanted to but I feel a lot more confident and happier this week,” Atienza added.

She will be making her third consecutive appearance in the highly-regarded amateur tournament, which was won by former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul in 2018.

The winner of this edition will earn starts in three Majors – the Women’s British Open, Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship – and an exemption for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

At her 2021 tournament debut, Atienza missed the cut in Abu Dhabi but managed to play the weekend rounds in Thailand the following year, finishing joint-43rd. She hopes for a better outing this week.

“Playing in my home country will always be a huge advantage. Making the cut last year was great but hopefully I can be the one lifting the trophy this time, although I do not want to put any pressure on myself and just focus on enjoying this week with my playing partners.

“I intend to go professional and it is just a matter of time of when I want to do it. Hopefully I can do it sometime this year or next year after gaining more experience,” she said.