Golf: After a stellar amateur career, Singapore’s James Leow turns pro

SINGAPORE – As a kid, James Leow had harboured hopes of becoming a leading professional golfer.

After completing a stellar amateur career, Leow, 26, announced this week that from now onwards he would be playing-for-pay.

It has been a very encouraging last three years for Leow who had distinguished himself for self and country.

One of his most notable achievements was the gold medal that he won in the individual event at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

In 2022, he beat highly-ranked opponents to win the Thunderbird Collegiate and the Pacific Coast Amateur titles in the United States.

He also represented the Team International side that beat the United States at the prestigious Palmer Cup.

Then, playing as an amateur, he raised eyebrows with his 31 st-place finish on eight under at the Asian Tour’s International Series Singapore in August, six shots better than the Republic’s No. 1 Mardan Mamat, the lone pro to make the cut.

And in the recent Nomura Cup, he clinched both team and individual silver medals, leading Singapore to its best-ever result at this event.

With these achievements, Leow has risen to an impressive 43rd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Speaking from Arizona, Leow said on his status switch: “It’s all I’ve been working for since I was a kid and I’m ready to compete against the best in the world.

“My debut as a pro will be at the Asian Tour final qualifying stage in Thailand in January.”

Since his dad Pee Lip introduced him to the game at the age of six, and at nine when the precocious Leow came under the wings of former Putra Cup champion Phua Thin Kiay, he has been fully committed to golf.

Leow has received an exemption from the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation to the Asian Tour’s final qualifying stage from Jan 18 to 22 at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin.