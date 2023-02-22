Golf: Adidas parts with Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, say reports

NEW YORK – Adidas has parted ways with two of the most recognisable members of LIV Golf, American Dustin Johnson and Spaniard Sergio Garcia, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Johnson, a former world No. 1, was partnered with the apparel giant for 15 years.

ESPN reported that he wanted to end the sponsorship deal in favour of growing the brand of his LIV Golf team, 4Aces.

The Saudi-backed circuit’s second season starts on Friday with the LIV Golf Mayakoba event in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“We’ve mutually agreed to part ways with long-time Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson,” Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

“For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We’ve had a front-row seat to see him win multiple Major championships, ascend to the No. 1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history – all while wearing the 3-Stripes. We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward.”

A two-time Major winner, Johnson has dropped to No. 54 in the Official World Golf Ranking, which is not yet giving ranking points for LIV Golf events but is reviewing the breakaway league’s application.

Garcia was also sponsored by Adidas for a number of years. Adidas confirmed to news outlets that it did not renew its contract with the 2017 Masters champion.

However, Adidas did not drop all its LIV Golf members. Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who moved from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in August, remains with the company.

Johnson was also an ambassador for Royal Bank of Canada, but they terminated the partnership in June after he defected to LIV Golf, which has been criticised as an effort by Saudi Arabia to “sportswash” its poor human rights record.

The PGA Tour on Tuesday won a court ruling to add Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, and its governor as defendants in its countersuit against LIV Golf.

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California, allowed the PGA Tour to amend its original complaint alleging that LIV Golf has interfered with PGA Tour players’ contracts, harming the US-based tour’s brand and reputation.

The ruling in the acrimonious antitrust battle follows a decision last week by a San Jose magistrate judge granting a subpoena by the PGA Tour that directs the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to provide testimony and documents.

But there were also positive news on Tuesday for LIV Golf, after the R&A announced that qualifying LIV golfers will be allowed to compete in the 151st edition of The Open this summer at Royal Liverpool.

Some of the more notable LIV golfers exempt into the July 20-23 tournament include past Open champions Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen and reigning winner Cameron Smith.

Also available to participate are Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, among others.

“We have created an exciting schedule of events which takes in many regions around the world and provides the chance for golfers to earn a place in the Open at Royal Liverpool,” added Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of champions at the R&A.

Tuesday’s news is in line with what R&A chief Martin Slumbers mentioned last July when he said that banning LIV Golf players was “not on our agenda”.

He doubled down on that message in October.

“Go back to what I said in July. We’re not banning anyone,” he told Golf Digest.

“We are not going to betray 150 years of history and have the Open not be open. The name says it all. And that’s important. What we will do is ensure that there are appropriate pathways and ways to qualify.” REUTERS, BLOOMBERG