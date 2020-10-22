Golf: Adam Scott withdraws from Zozo after testing positive for Covid-19

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Australian Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday (Oct 21).

Scott, the winner of 14 PGA Tour titles, last competed in September's US Open and was expected to be among the biggest names at the tournament, which was relocated to Thousand Oaks, California, due to the pandemic.

"While it's difficult news to receive - as I really looked forward to playing this week - my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall," said world No. 15 Scott, who won the Masters in 2013.

First alternate Jim Herman will replace Scott in the competition, the PGA Tour said. The American won the Wyndham Championship in August.

The Zozo Championship debuted as Japan's first PGA Tour sanctioned event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba last year but was relocated to the United States this year due to logistical problems posed by the ongoing pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide.

The tournament, expected to be the last event for many ahead of the Masters, which was rescheduled to Nov 12-15, features a 78-man field filled with top talent and with no cut. It will not feature any spectators.

Separately, the US Women's Open will be held without fans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday.

The tournament, which is in its 75th year and is the oldest of the five women's golf majors, was previously rescheduled from June to Dec 10-13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be held at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

"Following extensive consultation with health officials, we have decided that hosting the US Women's Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved," said USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer.

The PGA Tour said it will allow a limited number of fans to attend next month's Houston Open, a move which concerned Phil Mickelson as the five-time major winner said he was questioning whether to compete in the event.