Golf: A jolly, merry year for Asia’s best players

Tis the season to be jolly, and Asia’s golfers have been particularly merry.

Indeed, it has been a happy year to remember for Asian golf following standout performances and historic achievements by the game’s best as the region’s players continue to stamp their mark in the elite playground that is the PGA Tour.

From Tom Kim to Im Sung-jae, Hideki Matsuyama and K.H. Lee, there were many more birdies than bogeys for Asia’s finest as they made it a memorable 2022.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Carl Yuan and Kevin Yu led a strong contingent of five Asians making the grade on to the PGA Tour and even 53-year-old legend Thongchai Jaidee got into the act with a maiden victory on PGA Tour Champions as he became the first Thai winner on the over-50 circuit.

Outside the ropes, new and enhanced partnerships announced in December between the PGA and DP World Tours with Japan Golf Tour, Korea PGA and Professional Golf Tour of India will mean that the region’s top talents will have career pathways to get themselves onto the globe’s leading international golf leagues.

And the big story of the year surely belongs to the 20-year-old Tom Kim.

Who can forget his stunning rise as he charmed the golf world with his youthful bravado, boundless energy and massive talent by winning twice at the Wyndham Championship and Shriners Children’s Open. He became only the sixth player in history to do so before turning 21, even younger than a certain Tiger Woods to achieve the rare feat.

There was also the raw emotion on full display at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club where Kim, who at 15th is the highest ranked Asian in the world now, stood out as the brightest amongst the stars on parade where he produced an array of clutch shots matched by fist-pumping and cap throwing celebrations that breathed life into the International Team. His captain, Trevor Immelman hailed Kim as “a tremendous gift to our sport.”

The past 12 months has no doubt been a whirlwind for the boy whose English name was derived from Thomas the Tank Engine, a children’s book and cartoon character he adored as a kid. “I mean, I’m playing on the PGA Tour as a 20-year-old. I’m a five-year-old at Disneyland for sure,” said Kim.

The Korean juggernaut also saw the likes of Im, Lee and Kim Si-woo joining in the show, with smooth-swinging Im coming agonisingly close to becoming the first Asian to lift the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize, the FedExCup. At the season-ending Tour Championship, the 24-year-old finished tied second behind winner Rory McIlroy to post the best-ever finish by an Asian golfer.

With eight other top-10s including three runner-up finishes, Im was richly rewarded with a bountiful US$5.5 million (S$7.4 million) to raise his career haul to US$17 million since bursting onto the PGA Tour in 2019. He also held his first ever lead at a Major en route to finishing tied-eighth at the Masters for his second top-10 at Augusta National in three years.

K.H. Lee was the other big winner in 2022 as he retained his AT&T Byron Nelson title, joining golf greats Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson as the only other players to do so. He did so in style by shooting a career best nine-under 63 in the final round for a one-stroke victory over hometown hero Jordan Spieth.

“It’s amazing feeling. So I can’t believe, still feels like dreaming,” said a delighted Lee, who later qualified for his first Tour Championship in August to make it a record of three Asians qualifying for the lucrative FedExCup season-finale.