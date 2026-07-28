Glover says mid-round shoe removal about spike marks, not AimPoint protest

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Jul 5, 2026; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Lucas Glover tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

July 27 - Lucas Glover insisted on Monday that kicking off his shoes during a recent PGA Tour event was not a silent protest against the AimPoint putting technique but rather a sock-footed workaround so his metal spikes would not leave any more evidence behind.

The former U.S. Open champion drained a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-four 10th hole during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, on Sunday and then took off his shoes before walking toward the cup in his socks to retrieve his ball.

TV commentators suggested Glover removed his shoes as a form of protest against AimPoint, which critics say slows down the game and damages greens as golfers using the technique stride around the putting line and around the hole to gauge breaks.

But Glover, who has been a vocal critic of AimPoint, took to Instagram on Monday to set things straight.

"My demonstration yesterday had nothing to do with Aimpoint. I have no idea how anyone came to that conclusion," Glover, who finished in a share of 57th place, wrote.

"I took my shoes off to get my ball out of hole because that was literally the only way to not make any marks around the hole. Again, no matter what type of spikes were on my shoes."

Starting in 2019, the United States Golf Association and the R&A have allowed players to tap down spike marks to restore the putting green back to its original condition.

Glover said he was approached by an official who said there had been a complaint about spike marks being made around the holes. He also said other golfers on the course were wearing metal spikes.

"I know there have been some pretty heated discussions and arguments between other players in years past about spike marks and knowing how to walk, but not since we’ve been able to tap them down," said Glover.

"Yesterday was the first time I’ve ever been approached about my spikes."

Glover, who counts the 2009 U.S. Open among his six PGA Tour titles, concluded his post by saying he looks forward to returning to competition this week in Detroit and has no plans to change his shoes.

"I'll be wearing metal spikes, and the people playing behind me are still allowed to tap down the marks. Did I mention that?" said Glover. REUTERS