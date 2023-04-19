Georgia Hall, Nelly Korda confident as LPGA's first Major moves to Texas

WASHINGTON – World No. 2 Nelly Korda and LPGA prize money leader Georgia Hall both said on Tuesday they were confident heading into the year’s first Major – the Chevron Championship which starts on Thursday.

US standout Jennifer Kupcho will defend the crown she won in 2022 on a much-different layout, as the event shifts this season from the Southern California desert to the Jack Nicklaus Signature course at Carlton Woods in suburban Houston, near the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

“I think the biggest thing is probably the length of the golf course. It’s really long,” Kupcho said.

“We’re going to have a lot of long irons into the par-fours and the greens are definitely a lot trickier versus in the desert.

“It’s going to be a lot windier. Texas is generally windy, though, so you expect that. The humidity, the ball doesn’t quite go as far here as in the desert, so that contributes to the length.”

It promises a major challenge for England’s 10th-ranked Hall and American Korda, who each have four top-10 finishes in five LPGA starts in 2023.

But Hall said she felt good.

“In the US, it’s definitely the most comfortable that I’ve felt,” she said.

“It’s the best I’ve been playing. I’m No. 1 on the money list. I’ve never been this comfortable, I think, before a Major.”

Hall, the 2018 British Women’s Open champion, shared 10th at her season debut in Thailand and 14th at Singapore and was a runner-up twice in March at Superstition Mountain and the Los Angeles Open before sharing sixth last week in Hawaii.

“I’ve never played well in Asia since I’ve come out on tour. To me that was a big, ‘Wow, OK, I’m playing better than normal’,” she said.

“Then obviously the first events in the US, being in contention both times, gives me a lot of confidence that I can push and shoot a low score to win.

“I think I’ve got a lot of low rounds in me and hopefully they can come out this week.”

Not having a victory is not a worry for Hall just yet.