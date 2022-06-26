Gear change helps Chun stay ahead

BETHESDA (United States) • Chun In-gee extended her lead at the Women's PGA Championship on Friday, firing a three-under 69 to open up a six-stroke advantage at the halfway stage as she hunts down a third Major.

The South Korean, 27, had demolished Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, in Thursday's first round, shooting a course record 64 that left awed rivals in disbelief - and five shots adrift.

Chun found the going slightly harder on Friday, opening with three early birdies before back-to-back bogeys checked her progress just before the turn.

However, she regained those two strokes with birdies on the 10th and 18th holes to maintain a vice-like grip of the US$9 million (S$12.5 million) tournament, the richest in women's golf. She headed into the weekend on 11-under 133.

She said: "I really wanted to finish with a birdie, so I tried (to have) really good focus. I did everything on that putt. That's why I say I'm so happy I made it."

A key equipment change has paid dividends. To handle the Congressional Country Club's intimidating length of over 6,800 yards which was made even longer due to heavy rains on Wednesday night, Chun replaced her three-and four-hybrids with a seven-wood and nine-wood - this is the first time she has used the latter.

Not only do the high-lofted fairway woods go farther than hybrids, they have a higher launch which helps the ball hold the green when it lands.

Chun admitted she had felt under the spotlight after her scintillating opening round.

"I got a little pressure for sure because after I had a great first round, everyone (talked) about how you have a five-shot lead," she said.

"Now I'm in a good position. Everyone's expectations are really high... It was a little tough to focus."

Her nearest rivals are New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who moved up the leaderboard with a 67, and in-form Jennifer Kupcho, who shot seven birdies and three bogeys in a 68. Both are on 139.

Former world No. 1 Ko, 25, is chasing her first Major title in six years. The last of her two came at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage in 2016 - the same year she finished second at the Women's PGA Championship.

"It is hard to win, but I'm just trying to put myself more in that kind of position, and I think when you keep knocking on the door, you hope that one day that door will open," she said.

Kupcho, chasing her second Major championship of the season after victory at the Chevron Championship in April, said she will not change her strategy to try and catch Chun.

"If she's going to continue to play well, that's her game, and there's really nothing anyone can do about it," Kupcho said.

Five players are tied for fourth on 140, including Canada's Brooke Henderson, Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's 2020 Women's PGA champion Kim Sei-young. All carded 69s.

Lexi Thompson and Australia's Minjee Lee (68) are on 141, tied for ninth with three other players including Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum and South Korea's Choi Hye-jin, both with 72s.

Defending champion and former world No. 1 Nelly Korda (74), who recently returned to golf after a blood clot, was tied for 41st at 145.

Fellow American Thompson caught the eye with her 67 which included a spectacular eagle two at the par-four 17th, when she chipped onto the green from 102 yards, massive backspin sending her ball into the cup.

"I just came into today with a positive attitude and same going into the weekend if I go out and play like I did today, just solid and committing to my shots in the process of my routine," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 4: StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 1am