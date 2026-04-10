Gary Player’s advice to Tiger Woods: ‘Get a chauffeur’

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Honorary Starter Gary Player of South Africa reacting after his shot on the first tee during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA – Gary Player has a tremendous amount of empathy for the pain Tiger Woods suffers on a daily basis. He just has one piece of advice for the 15-time Major champion.

Get a chauffeur.

Shortly after taking part in his role as an honorary starter at the Masters on April 9, Player, 90, was asked about Woods, whose absence at Augusta National this week has been a regular topic of conversation.

The 50-year-old has reportedly checked into a treatment programme outside of the United States following a car accident that led to his driving under the influencearrest in Florida on March 27.

Woods was charged with a moving violation of distracted driving. Officers found two pills in the pocket of his pants, which authorities later confirmed to be hydrocodone. Woods also missed the first Major of the year in 2021, when he was recovering from serious injuries suffered in another car accident in California.

Woods told officers following his latest accident that he has undergone more than 20 operations on his right leg, in addition to seven back surgeries and a torn Achilles tendon.

“Do I blame him for taking medicine? Hell, no. He has sleep deprivation. Do I blame him for taking something to help him sleep? No. But I don’t think he should drive a car,” Player said.

“When you’re taking that medicine, it’s dangerous when you’re driving a car, same as it’s dangerous when you look at your cell phone in the car. There’s 6,000 accidents a day in motor cars.

“So, I think all he’s got to do is just not drive a car and get a chauffeur. My reflexes, I think, are as good as when I was 20, but I don’t drive any more. I get a chauffeur. I think that’s the answer to it.”

Numerous players this week have lent their vocal support and well wishes to Woods. Meanwhile, Jason Day made headlines by calling it “selfish” for Woods to be behind the wheel of a car.

Player said it is easy for people to be critical, but no one can understand the excruciating pain Woods has lived with on a daily basis for many years.

“My heart goes out for him,” Player said. “There’s nothing worse than living in pain every day of your life. You can’t think of anything worse. I just hope he can get it all sorted out because he’s such an asset to golf and has done so much for the game.”

Jack Nicklaus, the only man in history to win more Majors than Woods with 18, offered a similar sentiment when asked what message he would have for the five-time Masters champion.

“Just whatever you need to help you and get back, because I think golf needs him, and we’d love to have him back,” he said. REUTERS