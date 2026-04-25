Furyk named US captain for 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland after Woods turned down role

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Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 25, 2025 Team USA vice captain Jim Furyk during practice IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Dennis Schneidler

April 24 - Jim Furyk, a 17-times winner on the PGA Tour, was named on Friday as the U.S. team captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland after Tiger Woods declined the role following his arrest on a driving under the influence charge.

Furyk, who was the losing Ryder Cup captain at Paris in 2018, succeeds Keegan Bradley in the role after the latter found himself in the crosshairs last September at Long Island's Bethpage Black after a series of questionable lineup decisions.

The 55-year-old Furyk joins Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Davis Love III as the only U.S. Ryder Cup captains to receive a second term in the era of European continental inclusion.

"The opportunity to captain the U.S. Ryder Cup Team for a second time is a tremendous honor," Furyk said in a PGA of America press release. "I am committed to putting our players in the best position to succeed as we work to reclaim the Cup on European soil."

'INCORPORATING SOME NEW IDEAS'

Furyk also said he will draw on his experience in the biennial competition while "incorporating some new ideas" as he faces the daunting task of trying to win a Ryder Cup on the road, something the U.S. have not done since a 15-13 triumph in 1993 at The Belfry.

At the 2018 Ryder Cup, Furyk became the sixth consecutive American leader to preside over a losing team in Europe.

After the blowout seven-point loss, Furyk faced tough questions about what he could have done differently, including whether it was negligent that half his team arrived at quirky Le Golf National without having stepped foot on the course.

Furyk also served as the winning U.S. captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal where his squad secured a 10th consecutive triumph over a line-up of international players from outside Europe.

Since making his Ryder Cup debut as a player in 1997, Furyk has represented the U.S. in 14 consecutive editions of the Ryder Cup, serving as a player, vice captain and captain.

"He is a trusted, widely-respected leader and possesses a wealth of Ryder Cup experience that can only serve to strengthen our team," said PGA of America Vice President Nathan Charnes.

"Competing in Ryder Cups hosted in Europe presents unique challenges and we are confident in Jim's leadership to guide the U.S. Team over the next two years as we prepare for Ireland."

WOODS TURNED DOWN CAPTAINCY TO SEEK TREATMENT

Woods had been the favourite to assume the Ryder Cup captain's position but the PGA of America announced in early April that he declined to take the role as he stepped away to seek treatment and focus on his health after his arrest on a driving under the influence charge stemming from a rollover crash in Florida.

The 15-times major champion, regarded as the greatest golfer of his generation, has been a long-time presence in team events, including serving as a player-captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Luke Donald was named European captain for a third consecutive Ryder Cup in March as he aims to become the first captain to guide a team to three straight victories next year.

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held September 17-19. REUTERS