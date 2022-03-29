From world No. 824 to No. 1 in two years

AUSTIN (Texas) • Scottie Scheffler, 25, capped a meteoric rise from obscurity to world No. 1 by winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event on Sunday.

In another milestone this year, he eased past fellow American Kevin Kisner to complete a 4 and 3 victory at Austin Country Club.

Scheffler's third PGA Tour victory in his past five starts this season, following wins at the Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational, saw him jump four places to end Spaniard Jon Rahm's 36-week reign at the top of golf's rankings.

He was ranked 824th in the world at this time two years ago and, until last month, had never won on the PGA Tour.

But Scheffler's stock has been rising for some time. He first came to prominence at last year's edition where he finished runner-up.

He subsequently had top-10 finishes in three straight Majors at the PGA Championship, US Open and British Open, and was part of last year's Ryder Cup-winning team.

"I really don't know what to say," an emotional Scheffler said afterwards. "I'm just really pleased. It's a tough week, a long week. I figured out my routine to keep some energy. But I'm pretty worn out right now, to be honest.

"It's a dream come true to play in front of my hometown fans here, going to school here. I have some good memories on this golf course, coming out to watch this tournament. I'm pleased to be playing in it, and even more happy to win it."

Scheffler, the fifth seed, defeated defending champion Billy Horschel in the last 16 on Saturday as well as former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday.

Against the 29th-seeded Kisner, he went three up after six holes and played flawlessly thereafter.

Scheffler took the lead on the par-four second hole when Kisner bogeyed after finding the greenside bunker with his second shot.

A superb third shot left him just two feet from the cup for the simplest of birdie putts while Kisner could only make par.

Scheffler then extended his lead on the 14th with another birdie and the writing was on the wall after his rival could only land his second 20 feet from the hole.

Kisner missed the birdie putt, meaning only two putts were needed to seal the championship.

After rolling his first short, he conceded to complete a memorable tournament for Scheffler.

Kisner said of the winner: "He's playing incredible golf. I knew I needed my best - just couldn't get my putter to cooperate."

Scheffler is now one of the favourites for the April 7-10 Masters, the first Major of the year, after finishing tied-18th at Augusta last year.

"This is so much fun. I never really got that far in my dreams to be honest," he said. "I just love playing golf, love competing. I'm just happy to be out here, to be honest."

