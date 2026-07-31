From One Metalwood to a Billion-Dollar Business

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TaylorMade is today one of the most recognisable names in golf, producing clubs and balls used by many of the world’s leading players, including Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy. Yet few golfers are familiar with the company’s relatively humble origins in Illinois nearly five decades ago.

In 1979, golf equipment salesman Gary Adams took out a US$24,000 loan to establish a company built around a single product – a 12-degree loft metalwood.

At the time, most golfers played drivers made from persimmon wood, a material that had dominated the sport for many years. Adams’ cast-steel club represented a radical departure from convention and would ultimately help transform the golf equipment industry.

For younger golfers, the idea that woods were once literally made from wood may seem surprising. Yet Adams’ innovation marked the beginning of a technological revolution that would eventually become the standard across the game.

The company changed hands several times over the years. It was acquired by the Salomon Group in 1984 before becoming part of Adidas in 1997. In 2021, TaylorMade entered a new chapter when it was purchased by South Korean private equity firm Centroid Investment Partners.

Despite those ownership changes, one constant has remained: an emphasis on innovation. From a business built around a single club, TaylorMade has grown into a global golf powerhouse generating more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in annual revenue.

At the helm is David Abeles, the company’s global president and chief executive officer, who believes that many of golf’s most significant technological advances are less about sudden breakthroughs and more about continuous improvement. “You find a new technology, you launch it and then you start perfecting that technology over time,” he says.

That philosophy has underpinned many of the industry’s major developments over the past three decades. Materials such as titanium transformed driver construction, while moveable weighting systems gave golfers the ability to fine-tune ball flight. More recently, carbon-fibre technologies have enabled manufacturers to reduce weight in key areas of the clubhead and redistribute it to improve performance.

While equipment innovation remains central to TaylorMade’s strategy, Abeles believes the future of golf technology extends well beyond the clubs themselves. The growth of launch monitors, simulators and performance-tracking systems means golfers now have access to unprecedented amounts of data about their swings and ball flights.

The next step, he states, will be direct interaction between equipment manufacturers and the player. After a round – or even during it – golfers receive feedback and improvement suggestions via an app or a personalised phone consultation based on their shot tendencies and how to correct them. He offers a simple analogy: “When the engine oil light came on in my car recently, I immediately received a call from the dealer to help fix the issue and book an appointment. Golf equipment could evolve in a similar way.”

Beyond equipment, TaylorMade is also seeking growth in other areas of the golf industry. One of its most ambitious initiatives has been the launch of Sun Day Red in North America, the apparel brand created in partnership with Tiger Woods in 2024. The move represented a significant expansion beyond the company’s traditional strengths in clubs and balls.

However, Abeles says the attraction lies in “building something new rather than purchasing an established fashion label”. The brand has attracted positive reviews and is now available across South-east Asia through a partnership with regional golf retailer MST Golf.

Abeles is quick to stress that TaylorMade has no intention of diversifying into other sports. “We are a golf company,” he says. “We will not get into tennis, cycling or running. We are focused on golf and its logical adjacencies.”

Away from work, Abeles remains a committed golfer. He tries to play once a week despite the demands of running one of the sport’s largest equipment manufacturers. His current set-up includes a Qi4D driver, P770 irons and a Spider putter. Golf is also a family affair. His three sons all play the game, allowing him to enjoy a ready-made fourball whenever schedules permit.

Asked how he would encourage someone who has never played golf to take up the sport, Abeles focuses less on competition and more on community. “Golf gives you a lifetime of enjoyment and the opportunity to engage with a wide community of people,” he says.

Nearly half a century has passed since Gary Adams introduced his pioneering metalwood to a sceptical golfing world. The technology has evolved dramatically, ownership has changed and the company has grown into a billion-dollar enterprise.

Yet the principle that guided TaylorMade from the beginning remains unchanged: a belief that innovation can make golfers play better and enjoy the game more. Under Abeles’ leadership, the company is betting that technology – whether embedded in clubs, data platforms or apparel – will continue to shape golf’s future for decades to come.

Since retiring as Managing Director of The Economist, Tim now writes for The Straits Times and Golf Asia. As a successful amateur golfer, Tim won multiple club championships at SICC and The Singapore Senior Amateur Open.