From farm to green, Zhang eyes harvest

LOS ANGELES • Zhang Xinjun is pinching himself these days to ensure he is not dreaming.

Growing up in Shanxi, China, where his parents farmed among the modest countryside, he lived a simple life. Most childhood days featured treks to school across hilly terrain and helping at home with odd jobs. But when he turned 17, he left his village to work as a security guard at a golf course in Xian.

It was not long before an opportunity to work at the driving range presented itself, and he took the role without hesitation.

It did not matter that golf seemed alien to him. After a few swipes at the ball at the behest of his co-workers, the rest was history.

Zhang is the first mainland Chinese player to qualify for the PGA Tour's lucrative FedExCup play-offs, which begin tomorrow with The Northern Trust.

Getting into the play-offs also means a crack at the US$15 million (S$20.5 million) top prize, which probably seemed like a longshot to Zhang and his farming family 17 years ago.

"I fell in love with the game," the 33-year-old said. "I became rather good and received support from the China Golf Association. People say my story could inspire more kids to play golf. If that's true, I'm going to work harder and harder to become a better role model."

His fortuitous golf journey has seen him go through ebbs and flows. After some initial success on the PGA Tour Series China, he made the inevitable leap to the United States, where he competed on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 20th on the points list in 2017 to secure his PGA Tour card, which he said was a "dream". But his rookie season on Tour proved to be rough.

"I suffered from low-level errors and out-of-control mood," he said.

"When I didn't play well, I became more and more angry, which resulted in poor performance. I was too concentrated on the immediate gain and loss. Going back to the Korn Ferry Tour (in 2019), I was determined to change my mindset and mentality."

Two wins on the feeder circuit last year gave him a second chance on the PGA Tour. And so far he has made good on his latest attempt, having recorded three top-10s and three top-20s to lie 70th in the FedExCup standings. That is a far cry from his rookie season that saw him miss 16 cuts across 28 starts.

Part of that renaissance was due to a combination of hard work, his upbringing and life experiences in different places.

"I did not speak English (when I got to the US), so I couldn't communicate when I went out," he said. "I missed home... I realised that my biggest problem was my mind. I had a lot to improve, but my biggest challenge was to change my mindset. My goal at every tournament was to not think about the result, focus only on the moment and the shot. I also needed to make adjustments to my technique and I also needed more physical training.

"Growing up in my village as a child, I had to cross the mountain and run to school. Those experiences have made me very tough and persistent. I made it back to the PGA Tour because I was finally ready in every way.

"I got help from my coaches both with my game and on the mental side, and I was finally accustomed to the lifestyle in America. Golf is a game that tests one's perseverance. I'm the kind of person who never gives up."

It has been 10 years since he first joined the professional ranks, but the demand to produce consistent form each week continues to be a challenge. When golf made a return following a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Zhang missed four consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour, which caused some momentary jitters.

"I needed to get back my feeling with the swing. I was worried and when I have these thoughts and care so much about results, I cannot focus," he said.

"After four events, I reminded myself to focus on every swing, every hole and not think about results. At the Memorial Tournament (where he finished tied 10th), I stuck to my strategy and regained my feeling and confidence... I improved my mentality and practised more, which showed in better scores and got me into my first Major (PGA Championship) and my first play-offs."

After the 125-player The Northern Trust, the play-offs shift to the top-70 BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, where a 30-player field will compete for the US$15 million prize at East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta, Georgia.

"I am so excited to compete with the best golfers and accumulate experiences. This means a lot to me," the world No. 131 said.

"A small step leads to a thousand miles and what I can do is to focus on every tournament and every swing. I am closer and closer to becoming a PGA Tour champion."

