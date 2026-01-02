From Augusta to the SEA Games: Singapore golf’s landmark 2025

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Corporate support and sustained investment in high performance pay off for SGA

The curtains may have come down on Singapore golf in 2025, but memories of what has been a truly historic year for the sport will linger long in the collective memories of golf fans here.

The year began with a landmark moment in early April, when Hiroshi Tai made history as the first Singaporean to tee it up at The US Masters, marking a watershed achievement for the nation’s golfing ambitions.

It would end on a high, with the women’s team matching Singapore’s best result in this event at the SEA Games since 1991 by claiming the silver medal — a fitting finale to a year defined by progress and promise.

Sandwiched between those two milestones were a series of standout performances that underlined the depth and sustainability of Singapore’s golfing pipeline.

Brayden Lee captured The Royal Junior in Japan , edging out Thailand’s Parin Sarasmut by a single shot to reinforce the strength of local talent across both the amateur and professional ranks.

Chen Xingtong delivered another of the year’s defining moments, producing a courageous display in the matchplay final of the US Girls’ Junior Championship.

Despite eventually finishing runner-up to Canada’s Aphrodite Deng, her performance showed the promise of Singapore’s talent pipeline across the amateur and professional ranks.

October brought yet another significant chapter when the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) hosted the World Amateur Team Championships for the first time at Tanah Merah Country Club.

Both national teams rose to the occasion, with the women finishing tied-15th and the men tied-18th – the best-ever results for Singapore at the prestigious event .

The return of the Moutai Singapore Open after a two-year hiatus brought cheers to local fans as they got to witness not only some of the best players from around the world in action at Singapore Island Country Club but also teenagers Brayden and Troy Storm, who showed promises of their emerging talents when they both made the cut for the first time at a professional event.

On the professional front, 12 touring professionals under the SGA Professional Programme continued to punch above their weight abroad.

Supported through the programme’s financial and technical assistance, Shannon Tan enjoyed a breakthrough season on the Ladies European Tour, winning twice in Germany and India to secure the coveted Order of Merit title , alongside six additional top-10 finishes.

James Leow also claimed his long-awaited maiden win on the Asian Development Tour , emerging triumphant in Saudi Arabia.

Such results are not achieved overnight. They are the product of corporate support and sustained investment in high-performance and junior development programmes implemented by the SGA, with the pathway to success beginning at an early stage through the identification and nurturing of emerging talent.

At the grassroots and development level, the SGA organised the Ministry Of Education (MOE) National School Games at Keppel Club, while the Junior Inter-Club League was staged across six legs.

Local golf equipment company BFG Golf also came on board to help lay the foundation for the next generation of Singaporean golfers through the SGA-BFG Junior Golf Series.

The initiative provided more than 30 competitive events for juniors under the age of 14, with co-founder Lawrence Ng noting that the objective was to provide our aspiring junior golfers a platform to develop their fullest potential.

That impact was felt on the ground by participants such as nine-year-old Sydney Ng, who emerged as the B Division champion in the 2025 SGA-BFG Junior Golf Series.

“I feel very happy to have the opportunity to play in this competition,” said Sydney.

“I had a lot of fun and I’ve improved my golfing skills.”

Ivan Chua, SGA vice-president and chairman of the tournament sub-committee, highlighted the holistic nature of the association’s approach.

“The SGA has a comprehensive programme in place for the High Performance Squad, where players receive weekly coaching centred on practice, preparation and performance,” he said.

“This includes on-course and short game sessions with a strong emphasis on scoring ability, as well as weekly strength and conditioning work.

“We also consult Dr Jay Lee Nair on mental performance. These efforts are complemented by an extensive tournament schedule both locally and overseas, with national coaches travelling alongside the teams to help players develop world-class habits both on and off the golf course.”

Beyond the results and milestones, 2025 underscored the value of long-term investment in development and performance.

As Singapore golf continues to strengthen its pathways from junior to elite level, the progress made last year serves as a clear indicator that sustainable success is a constant work in progress, underpinned by a supportive ecosystem — one that SGA CEO Joshua Ho is committed to further strengthening.