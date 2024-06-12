Fresh off historic NCAA win, Singaporean golfer Hiroshi Tai gears up for tough US Open debut

SINGAPORE - Singaporean Hiroshi Tai remembers watching the likes of Mardan Mamat and Lam Chih Bing, some of the best golfers the Republic has produced, when he was younger.

On June 13, the 22-year-old will take another step towards emulating them, when he makes his Major debut at the US Open, one of the four Majors of men’s golf.

He will be the first Singaporean to play in a Major since 2012 – when Mardan was disqualified on his third appearance at the British Open. Lam, who placed 83rd in the 156-strong field in the 2008 British Open, is the only local to have made the cut at a Major.

The expectations are high because until Tai did so on May 27, no Singaporean had won a title as significant as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship which boasted Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as past winners.

This had not only qualified Tai for the US Open in North Carolina, but also the 2025 Masters at Augusta National.

Despite carrying the weight of a nation on his shoulders, he has shrugged off talk of any added stress on his Major debut.

He told The Straits Times: “⁠I’ve been lucky enough to play with some of them (Mardan and Lam) and watch how hard they practise.

“I don’t really feel too much pressure from home as I’m pretty focused on just doing my best at every event I’m in. I’m very fortunate to be able to represent Singapore and play golf.”

Standing in his way is the notoriously challenging Pinehurst No. 2 course, which hosted the 1999, 2005 and 2014 US Opens.

Across those three editions, only four golfers – 2014 champion Martin Kaymer (nine-under), 2014 runners-up Erik Compton and Rickie Fowler (one-under) and 1999 champion Payne Stewart (one-under) – have finished under par.

Pre-tournament video clips have given a glimpse of the course’s exceptionally quick green speeds.

To prepare himself for it, Tai has been taking in advice from his swing coach and watching old YouTube videos of the 2014 edition.

He added: “I have watched a lot of clips and I noticed him (Kaymer) putting from everywhere off the green. All the holes are really good so I’m pretty excited to play all of them.”

The Georgia Institute of Technology sophomore had spent the previous week winding down in Atlanta after his historic NCAA triumph and hanging out with his college teammates.

“It has sunk in a bit and it feels amazing. It means a lot to me and I’m really thankful for all of the support from my coaches, teammates and family,” he said.

“I think college golf is really good preparation for professional golf and there are a lot of really good college golfers who have been able to compete at PGA Tour events and Majors.”

Tai is one of 16 amateurs in the 156-strong field at this US Open, whose top entrants include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. The trio share 11 Major titles together.

When he first arrived at Pinehurst, Tai was stoked at the opportunity to meet Georgia Tech alumnus and nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar.

At 2,500-1 odds, the 22-year-old has been given a near-zero probability of winning the June 13-16 US Open by an American bookmaker.

Yet he is simply pinching himself at the opportunity to compete on golf’s biggest stage.

He said: “It is a very cool experience being able to play in a Major. ⁠I don’t know if I would have believed it if someone told me I would be here five years ago.

“I am really looking forward to the whole experience and playing with some of the best golfers in the world.”

On June 13, Tai will tee off from hole 10 at 2.31pm EDT (2.31am local time) alongside Americans Harry Higgs and Brandon Wu.