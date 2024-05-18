‘Free Scottie’: PGA peers discuss shock of Scheffler’s ‘wild’ arrest

LOUISVILLE – Long described as a level-headed, wholesome family man whose dominance in golf bordered on boring, Scottie Scheffler now has a mugshot in an orange jumpsuit and a scheduled arraignment on his resume.

His peers at the PGA Championship were as shocked as anyone that the No. 1 golfer in the world was arrested hours before the second round of the Major at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.

“You kind of take it all in, and talking amongst all the players and caddies and physios and our little bubble in there, and it’s just wild,” Harris English said after his round.

“Turn on ESPN and seeing Scottie in handcuffs, getting in a police car, I never would have thought I would have seen that this morning.”

A shuttle bus was involved in a fatal collision outside the course at 5.09am, which caused a traffic back-up.

Just after 6am, after Scheffler tried to drive around the accident, he was arrested and charged with assault of a police officer (a felony), reckless driving, disregard of traffic signals from officers and third-degree criminal mischief.

ESPN reported that an officer “attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car” before the vehicle stopped.

The golfer said in a statement he merely misunderstood the direction officers had given him, and his attorney said multiple eyewitnesses confirmed he was only “proceeding as directed”.

Australian Min Woo Lee was one of multiple golfers in the field to tweet the hashtag #FreeScottie.

“I thought it was a little overreaction,” Lee later said of Scheffler’s arrest.

“Personally I went around traffic, and I was following cars... I thought it was a bit of an overreaction. A lot of people were doing it. I don’t know what kind of caused it (the arrest).”

English echoed the fact – also in ESPN’s reporting – that other golfers got around the accident and onto the property.

“We had no idea what was going on. That could have been any one of us,” he said. “We’re all taking that same route coming into the club.”