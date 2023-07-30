France’s Celine Boutier wins golf’s Evian Championship for first Major title

EVIAN, France – France’s Celine Boutier on Sunday clinched her first Major title by winning the Evian Championship by an impressive six shots.

The 29-year-old started the last day with a three-shot lead and she finished on 14 under after a near perfect closing 68.

“It honestly has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf,” she said during her winner’s interview.

“This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.”

Brooke Henderson, last year’s winner, was second on eight under after a 70.

The Frenchwoman pocketed a US$1 million (S$1.3) cheque with the win. Boutier’s previous best finish at the Evian was T29 on two occasions. She missed the cut at the event last year.

Boutier is the third French woman to win a Major, following in the footsteps of Catherine Lacoste, who won the 1967 US Women’s Open as an amateur, and Patricia Meunier Lebouc, a winner of the Kraft Nabisco Championship in California 20 years ago.

Boutier comes from outside Paris and was staying in a house near Evian this week with her family, including twin sister, Christie.

“They hardly ever see me play and it made it extra special having them all here,” she continued.

“They helped take my mind off golf and it is sweet to be able to share this moment with them.”

In ideal conditions, Boutier, a former world No.1 amateur, swiped away the nerves with an brilliant start. She birdied the first from ten feet and holed a monster putt for a two at the short second.

She sank another long birdie putt at the short fifth and, with all her challengers faltering, the lead had been stretched to six by the sixth and the record crowds were already preparing to salute a new star.

A first bogey of the day at the 13th saw the lead cut to four shots, but a birdie at the long 15th restored order and she could enjoy the walk down the 18th.

Said Boutier: “It definitely was not easy. The conditions were so tough, it could go either way really fast. So I tried to just focus on each hole at a time.

“It was pretty challenging with the wind, I handled the first few holes really well. The putt on No. 2 was a big bonus.”

Canada’s Henderson put up a stout defence but never really threatened to win and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, second overnight, slipped to joint third on seven under.

She shared that spot with Norway’s Celine Borge (68), Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea’s Kim A-lim (69) and Japan’s Yuka Saso (70).

Boutier is already the most decorated French player on the LPGA Tour with three wins – including the Drive On Championship in March – and the two-time Solheim Cup player has already tasted victory on home soil at the 2021 French Open.

She will play in the final Major of the season at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in England in two weeks’ time and she can also look forward to a third Solheim Cup for Europe’s defence in Spain in September.

“Nothing will compare to this moment,” she added. “But I will certainly enjoy the rest of the season.” AFP, REUTERS