Former Singapore golfer Heng Su-Ann ‘living the dream’ as LIV Golf’s on-course commentator

SINGAPORE – As LIV Golf’s on-course commentator, Heng Su-Ann is living a dream she never fulfilled in her days as a professional golfer.

She had represented Singapore at the 2005 SEA Games before turning pro in 2011 and spent several years playing on the Symetra Tour, the developmental circuit of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour in the United States.

While Heng never graduated onto the main Tour and retired in 2015, she has found a different route to a life inside the ropes. She is part of LIV’s six-member broadcast team that includes former World Long Drive Tour champion Troy Mullins and retired Hong Kong pro Dominique Boulet.

Heng, 34, said: “For most of my life, I’ve always dreamt of representing Singapore on the LPGA and strived to be one of the best in the world. I didn’t quite get there and was disappointed and frustrated for a long time.

“But life’s come full circle. Now I’ve been given the opportunity to live that dream in a different capacity. I never thought I would be rubbing shoulders with my personal heroes, to be on the same side of the ropes at this level is something I’ve always dreamt about and wanted to be a part of. I’m really lucky in that sense.”

The Saudi-backed LIV was launched in 2022 and has 14 events in 2023, featuring top names like former world No. 1s Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson.

As part of her job, Heng travels to the various three-day tournaments and walks the course with the players while providing analysis and commentary.

She will be at Sentosa Golf Course’ Serapong Course for this week’s Singapore stop and said it will be a proud moment for her. She added: “I will do my very best to not cry, happy tears of course. This is just so special to me.

“It means a lot to be able share my country with the players, caddies and staff that I work so closely with (in LIV) and to say I’m proud to be a Singaporean.

“I drove into Sentosa (two weeks ago) and saw all the signs and posters ... I really just had chills down my spine because I just feel this sense of pride to be able to represent our little red dot in a very small capacity in this event.”

Heng, who works part-time as a radio deejay and professional emcee, had previously done some freelance work with the men’s Asian Tour. When one of its former producers James Watson joined LIV as senior vice president for worldwide production, he approached her in 2022 for the on-course role.

Heng, who has a two-year-old son with radio deejay Mike Kasem, said: “I had a few things to consider (before committing to the role) because my child was a year younger then... about what direction I wanted to take with my career.

“But eventually I asked myself, what was I most passionate about? What would fire me up in the mornings and get me (and my child) inspired to live a fulfilled career?

“I realised this was the path for me. After I saw it from that perspective, I never looked back.”

Spending long stretches away from her family is not easy though. “I had to tackle guilt ... was I missing out on my child’s life? It’s always tough when I leave and he cries and being over on the other side of the world, if he is sick, it’s difficult. I have to deal with time differences and trying to (use) FaceTime with him.”

The job nevertheless has been memorable, with one encounter in particular. “It was when Phil Mickelson came up to me on the range to chat for the first time. That was pretty surreal to me and still is,” Heng said.