Former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson resigns from DP World Tour

ORLANDO - Henrik Stenson became the latest player to resign from the DP World Tour over fines assessed for participating in LIV Golf League events without the proper permission.

The DP tour recently slapped 26 players with penalties that including suspension of as many as eight events and fines from 2,500 to 100,000 euros (about S$3,630 to S$145,225) for taking part in unapproved events.

Last week, the Europe-based DP World Tour acknowledged it accepted the resignations of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland. With their resignations, they are not eligible to play for Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Or lead it. Last July, Stenson, of Sweden, was removed as Ryder Cup captain after joining LIV.

“It is sad that it has come to this,” Stenson, 47, told Golf Digest. “But it is what it is and it certainly wasn’t unexpected. They left me with no other choice so I have resigned. That’s it. I don’t really feel like it will do any good to dig into this too deeply. I’m appreciative of what the tour has done for me over the years. But they have chosen how they want to view the future. And we have obviously done the same. Unfortunately, they don’t go together at this point.”

Stenson has six PGA Tour victories and 14 international wins, according to his PGA Tour biography. One of those wins is a major, which came at

The Open Championship in 2016. REUTERS