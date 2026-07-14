Former delivery driver books final Open spot but faces accommodation scramble

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Jul 13, 2026; Southport, England; Joe Dean poses with an eighteenth hole flag alongside the Claret Jug as he wins the Last Qualifier for The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

July 13 - Former supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean shot a two-under-par 68 to win the inaugural Last Chance Qualifier at Royal Birkdale on Monday, securing the final spot at the 154th Open Championship.

The 268th-ranked Englishman now faces a logistical challenge on Merseyside in North West England - finding a bed. With Southport hotels fully booked, Dean joked that he might have to pitch a tent by the putting green or sleep in his car.

"We were fortunate to get a hotel room last night, but everywhere else is booked," Dean told the BBC.

The 32-year-old's career turnaround has been remarkable.

Dean turned professional in 2016 and made the cut on his Open debut at Birkdale the following year before dropping down the world rankings.

He delivered groceries for supermarket chain Morrisons to support his career before a runners-up finish at the 2024 Kenya Open revived his fortunes on the DP World Tour.

The Birkdale showcase starts a hectic fortnight for Dean, who marries his caddie, Emily, next Tuesday.

"A week off would have made the wedding a bit easier, but the Open is a good excuse to liven things up," Dean said.

The Open starts on Thursday, with Birkdale hosting the tournament for the 11th time. REUTERS