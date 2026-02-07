For better performance all around – time to strike ‘4D’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The TaylorMade and MST Golf Group officials present the Qi4D driver during the recent launch at Mantra PIK in Jakarta. Among them are executive chairman of MST Golf Group Low Kok Poh (second from left), associate vice-president of TaylorMade Golf Greater China and South-east Asia Ken Yeo (fourth from left), CEO of MST Golf Group Ng Yap Sio (fifth from left) and GM of TaylorMade Golf South-east Asia and India Urupong Sinthusard (second from right).

What do Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull have in common?

Answer: The Qi4D driver and a range of other TaylorMade equipment.

World No. 2 McIlroy transitioned to the Qi4D driver in late 2025, bypassing planned testing to immediately bag the club due to improved speed and tighter spin, particularly on mishits.

He currently plays a 9-degree model with a Ventus Black 6X shaft, finding the club faster and more consistent than previous models.

World No. 1 Scheffler’s partnership with TaylorMade began in early 2022 and he immediately saw success with the Stealth range of drivers. He then switched to the Qi10 driver, which he used for many of his wins over the past few years, including January’s win at The American Express tournament.

Not known to tinker with his equipment much, the American is now testing the Qi4D (8-degree loft, Ventus Black 7X) and many observers expect him to switch to it once he finds the perfect specs for his powerful swing.

Riding on the star power of its premier players, TaylorMade launched the Qi4D, Qi4D LS, Qi4D Max and Qi4D Max Lite drivers at Mantra PIK in Jakarta and Downtown East in Singapore in January, accompanied by booming sounds and backed by colourful pyrotechnics.

TaylorMade is also the official equipment partner for The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League, which kicks off in March.

Said Simon Sim, the company’s senior manager for South-east Asia: “Today, golfers are looking for a driver that fits them and gives them speed off the tee. The Qi4D family of drivers has been engineered to deliver on both those fronts.

“From finely tuned aerodynamic heads, to faces with improved roll radii and the use of the lightest weight materials in construction, we’ve created our fastest family of drivers.”

Brian Bazzel, the company’s vice-president, added: “Coupled with cutting-edge REAX™ shafts and our industry-leading fitting capabilities that allow fitters and everyday golfers alike to quickly find the perfect head and shaft combination for their unique swing, Qi4D drivers allow golfers to realise their full potential off the tee.”

The starting point for designing TaylorMade’s latest family of drivers was engineering head shapes that maximised aerodynamic efficiency while presenting a confidence-inspiring profile at the same time.

Each head in the line-up was developed through hundreds of advanced simulations to provide the perfect balance of inertia and speed to help golfers swing the club faster and hit the ball farther.

In a press statement, TaylorMade says: “Over the past 20 years, we have captured and analysed more than 11 million driver shots. What they found was that players generally fall into one of three rotation rate categories: high, mid and low.

“Armed with this information, TaylorMade has revolutionised the driver-fitting experience. Fitters and golfers themselves are now able to capture a single face-on video of their driver swing and determine their rotation rate which is a critical data point in choosing the correct shaft.”

So what is the difference between the four models of drivers released?

According to TaylorMade, the Qi4D LS is the fastest, lowest-spinning head in the line-up. Using two TAS (true air speed) weights (15g and 4g), it allows golfers the most mass-efficient way to dial in flight and spin.

The collar of the Qi4D Max consists of forged and machined, aircraft-grade 7075 aluminium, which provides golfers ample adjustability in a high MOI head without compromising speed.

As TaylorMade’s first Max driver with TAS weights, the Qi4D Max employs two moveable weights (13g and 4g), which allow golfers to tailor flight and spin to their individual swing.

The Qi4D Max Lite driver employs the same design and performance technologies as the Qi4D Max, but in an ultralight package that is ideal for golfers looking to maximise clubhead speed. The head, shaft and grip are all the lightest in the Qi4D family.

Patrick Tang, TaylorMade’s sports marketing senior manager, said: “The game changer in our drivers is consistency in spin numbers. This is the key factor and our series of low spin (LS), core, Max and Lite allows players of different standards a better feel for their choice of clubs.”