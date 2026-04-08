Fleetwood's sons give him fresh perspective ahead of Masters

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 - Tommy Fleetwood said one of his most memorable preparations for this year's Masters was sharing Augusta National with his two oldest sons, an experience that underscored how much fatherhood now shapes his life in golf.

The Englishman told reporters on Tuesday that a recent visit to Augusta with Oscar and Mo offered a fresh reminder of the weight and wonder of the place.

"I don't want to say you forget, because I'm always aware of how special Augusta National is and what a privilege it is just to be playing here," he said.

"But watching the two boys, a 19 and a 17-year-old, be pretty emotional on the first tee, watching that firsthand gives you a bit of perspective of just how special it is and how much I appreciate it. That was very cool and memories that we'll always have."

For Fleetwood, fatherhood has become central to how he sees both golf and ambition. He said his children are his biggest source of motivation, pushing him to be the best version of himself and to lead by example rather than force of personality.

The world number four, still chasing a Masters breakthrough, said he tends to imagine achievements not as trophies but as moments, and these experiences always include his family. Sharing victories with them, he said, gives success its deepest meaning.

He also said being a parent provides a release from the pressures of elite competition. Even when time away from the professional game still revolves around golf, playing with his children feels entirely different.

"Being a parent is the best thing in the world. It just is," he said. "And they all love the game."

The boys, Fleetwood said, handled Augusta well but also showed the nerves and learning curve that come with a first experience of the storied course. Watching them hit good shots into the wrong places and face demanding putts underscored how much knowledge matters at Augusta National.

Fleetwood, playing in his 10th Masters with his best result being a tie for third in 2024, will be grouped with Patrick Reed and Akshay Bhatia in Thursday's opening round. REUTERS