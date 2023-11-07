Fenway chairman and Liverpool owner confirms PGA Tour ‘conversations’

NEW JERSEY – The Fenway Sports Group has had talks with the PGA Tour about a potential partnership as questions arise about the proposed business agreement with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Tom Werner, the chairman of the Fenway Group, confirmed as much in an interview Monday with CNBC’s Halftime Report.

He was flanked by PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy, who has spoken out often against LIV. The two were on the show primarily to discuss the founding of TGL, the simulator golf league launched by Tiger Woods and McIlroy. It is set to begin play in January, and Fenway owns the league’s Boston franchise, named Boston Common.

“We confirm that we’ve had conversations,” Werner said, but he declined to say anything else about an investment with the PGA Tour.

Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool in the English Premier League. Reports have popped up that the Fenway group could make the PGA Tour a more lucrative offer than the Saudis did.

In June, it was announced that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund would become allies, with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan chairing the resulting for-profit company and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan serving as chief executive officer.

While McIlroy has been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf, he said his hope is that the PGA and LIV will find a way to work together for the good of the game.

“I feel like we’ve got a fractured competitive landscape right now,” he said. “And I would prefer if everyone sort of got back into the same boat. I think that’s the best thing for golf.”

He also said would be “very surprised” if Jon Rahm leaves PGA Tour. When the world No. 3 announced he was backing out of TGL, it ignited rumours that the Spaniard might be planning a leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

The four-time Major champion said Rahm has given him the impression he is staying with the PGA.

“I spoke to Jon a couple days ago and would be very, very surprised if that were to happen... I’m pretty confident Jon is a PGA Tour player,” McIlroy said.

A statement from TGL officials said they “understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon’s choice and wish him well.”

In the past, Rahm has not been as vocal a critic of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League as McIlroy, and he wanted fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia to be included in future Ryder Cup teams despite his defection to LIV.

But Rahm made clear in June 2022 that he did not play golf for monetary reasons and he didn’t consider LIV’s 54-hole, no-cut format to be worthwhile.

“I’ve always been interested in history and legacy and right now the PGA Tour has that,” he said.

“There’s a meaning when you win the Memorial championship. There’s a meaning when you win Arnold Palmer’s event at Bay Hill. There’s a meaning when you win LA, Torrey (Pines), some of these historic venues. That, to me, matters a lot.

“My heart is with the PGA Tour.” REUTERS