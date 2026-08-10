FedExCup field: Streaks end as Jackson Koivun cements final play-off spot

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Jackson Koivun of the US playing a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Aug 9.

Despite just completing his fifth PGA Tour start since turning pro, Jackson Koivun is already a play-off contender.

The 21-year-old held on to the 70th and final spot in the FedExCup play-off field on Aug 9 after he tied for 29th at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The American won the 3M Open two weeks ago, shooting a third-round 61 there and holding off Scottie Scheffler . That propelled him to No. 70 in the season-long points chase, despite most of the Tour getting a head start on him.

He has maintained the coveted No. 70 spot ever since, denying veterans like Keegan Bradley from pushing into the play-offs.

“Obviously I wanted to make the play-offs and I knew that was a far-fetched goal,” Koivun said. “If I told myself back in June that I would be sitting at 70 and waiting it out in Greensboro, I think I’d be pretty happy.”

By winning the Wyndham with a 22-under 258 total, Michael Brennan (64) was the only player to claw into the top 70 from the outside during the final week. He rocketed from 105th to 47th in the standings and qualified for his first FedExCup play-offs.

As a result, the only player to fall out of the top 70 in the final week was Steven Fisk. He missed the cut at the Wyndham and slipped past Koivun, from No. 69 to No. 71 overall.

Bradley, the one-time Major champion and 2025 US Ryder Cup captain, saw his streak of 15 consecutive play-off berths come to an end. He entered the week No. 72 in points and made the cut, but when all was said and done, he slipped to No. 74.

He needed a two-way tie for 38th or better at the Wyndham to advance; his 68 on Aug 9 left him at six-under 274 and tied for 49th. Had he saved two more strokes during the week, he would have finished with enough points to crack the top 70.

“Yeah, pretty good streak. Normally I’d be going on to the play-offs in years past right now,” said the 40-year-old American, referring to the recent reduction of the play-off field to 70 players.

“ So, you know, yeah, only 70 make the play-offs for some reason. Like I said, any other year I’d be in the first couple, so it’s tough. I wish I’d just played a little better at the beginning of the year, so we wouldn’t be in this position.”

Jason Day of Australia (No. 82) had a streak of 18 consecutive play-off appearances come to a close, and Tony Finau (No. 98) heads home at the end of an 11-year streak of play-off berths.

“I’m looking forward to taking some time off,” Day, 38, said after he missed the cut at the Wyndham. “My body’s been really awful actually this year, so just to try and grind through it has been tough.”

Other notable names to miss the play-offs include Englishman Matt Wallace (No. 73), Denny McCarthy (No. 86) and Brooks Koepka (No. 94). REUTERS