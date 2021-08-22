Fans lift nervous home hope Duncan

CARNOUSTIE • The Women's British Open could have a local winner as the final round gets under way today at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland, and Louise Duncan, 21, would never have been a favourite among the big names before the Major began.

But Duncan, with little experience on the big stage, knows how it is like to win after she broke a 24-year drought for Scottish women at the Amateur Championship with her victory at Kilmarnock in June.

Yesterday, she fired a four-under 68 for a seven-under 209 total to lie in a group tied for fifth, behind Americans Lizette Salas and Yealimi Noh at eight under, and Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Anna Nordqvist of Sweden (65) who were at nine under at press time.

"It was probably the most fun I've had all week. To get the putter rolling and hole some nice putts, I couldn't have asked for more," Duncan said on Sky Sports.

"I was shaking on the putt on the 18th, I felt on 17th my putt should have gone in so I thought I deserved a putt. I was extremely happy to get it in."

The Scot mixed six birdies with two bogeys in her round and added that she was "comfortable" in a Major thanks to her home fans.

"They have been great and I never expected that many to watch, especially when it is pouring with rain. It has been special and I'm so happy to have performed for them," she said.

"I'm feeling more comfortable on this stage, but still very nervous on that first tee. It is getting easier a little bit, they are good nerves and I've played great."

A shot behind her were Thai sisters Ariya (68) and Moriya Jutanugarn (67), and Olympic champion Nelly Korda (70) of the US.

