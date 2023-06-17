Fan favourite Rickie Fowler seeks to revive career with US Open run

LOS ANGELES – Rickie Fowler, in the midst of reviving a golf career once brimming with promise, took another major step in his journey back to relevance as he held the outright US Open lead after a seesaw second round on Friday.

The 34-year-old has not won a PGA Tour title since 2019 and sank to a career-low 185th in the rankings last September.

Yet all along, the Californian, now ranked 45th, has remained one of the game’s most popular players due in part to his contemporary fashion sense on the fairways.

But while his popularity has most often exceeded his performance, he has given renewed hope that a Major breakthrough could be on the horizon with a two-day 130 total that tied the lowest 36-hole US Open scoring record set by Martin Kaymer in 2014.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend. It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good in a tournament, let alone a Major,” said the American. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

He may not have been able to replicate his record-setting opening round of 62 but returned a two-under 68 on Friday to reach 10 under at Los Angeles Country Club, with a bizarre scorecard for a leader that featured just four pars.

Fowler, who failed to qualify for the last two editions of the US Open, mixed eight birdies with six bogeys and was a shot clear of Wyndham Clark (67) while Rory McIlroy (67) and Xander Schauffele (70) were a further shot back.

“Being in the lead is nice, but it really means nothing right now,” added Fowler. “A little different once you get to after 54 holes because that’s when things really heat up.”

His ability to keep the birdies flowing – his 18 over 36 holes is another US Open record – let him overcome three three-putts, one from just off the green at the 11th which he answered with a 23-foot birdie at the 12th.

“The birdies are out there if you put yourself in the right position, but as you can see, bogeys are very easy to make,” he said. “If you get out of position it’s going to eat you up.”

Crucially, Fowler managed to bounce back from his mistakes when he needed to.

After another three-putt at 13th he rolled in a birdie putt from inside eight feet at the par-three 15th. Unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker at 16th, he responded with his final birdie of the day at 17th.

“Definitely appreciation, gratitude, knowing it’s a very humbling sport,” said Fowler of emerging from his struggles.

“Appreciate the good times because you never know when things are going to go south.”

There was frustration for a few marquee players.