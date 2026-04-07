Family instils joy of competing for Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee ahead of Masters debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Amateur Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand plays a shot from the 12th hole tee box during a practice round ahead of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

There is a certain calmness about Asian No. 1 amateur golfer Pongsapak “Fifa” Laopakdee that feels almost misplaced as he prepares for a dream debut at the Masters Tournament this week.

In an era when sport is increasingly defined by hype and social media noise, the 21-year-old Thai arrives at Augusta National carrying something far less tangible, yet more enduring – calm, perspective and a mental strength that belies his young age.

When Fifa won the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club last October to fulfil his lifelong ambition of earning a Masters start, the slender Thai smiled his way from six shots back in the final round to triumph.

He did not fret over the deficit to 54-hole leader Taisei Nagasaki of Japan. Instead, he was focused on himself and resisted any temptation to fantasise about the trophy and the coveted Masters invitation awarded to the champion. He duly prevailed in a play-off, becoming the first Thai winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

But long before his breakthrough in Dubai, Fifa, whose nickname was given by his football-loving father in keeping with Thai culture, was simply a boy learning the game for the joy of it. There was no grand design imposed by his parents, no rigid pathway mapped out in pursuit of excellence.

His parents, particularly his father Peter, a golf teaching professional, made a conscious decision early on: Let the game find Fifa. And it did.

Peter still keeps a photo of a two-year-old Fifa swinging a plastic club and striking table tennis balls around the house. It speaks not of precocity, but of environment. Golf was not forced upon him, it was introduced gently until it became part of who he is.

“Fifa enjoyed a typical childhood,” said Peter. “He played golf simply for fun and laughter. We never pressured him toward a specific sport. But with golf clubs around the house, he grew to learn about the equipment within his reach, leading Fifa to fall in love with the sport that was already a part of our daily lives.”

The emphasis on enjoyment became a guiding principle in Fifa’s upbringing. Peter and his wife, Wipaporn Laopakdee, fostered an ultra-positive environment at home, instilling in their eldest son the values of respect, humility and composure.

Peter added: “In our family, we choose support over scolding. By reacting to his mistakes with encouragement instead of anger, he learned to prioritise his love for the game over the score. This environment has built his resilience. No matter how a hole ends, he heads to the next one with a smile and a positive mindset.”

At 13, Fifa earned a call-up to the Thailand national amateur team. His talent was evident, as was his determination to excel on the golf course and in the classroom.

The pair would spend four to five hours at the range after school, often late into the evening, driven largely by Fifa’s desire to hone his swing. Weekends were reserved for the course, while Mondays were strictly no-golf days to allow him to simply be a boy.

“When Fifa was called up to the national team, it led to significant time away from the classroom. This prompted his teachers to express concern, even suggesting he might need to scale back his golf schedule to focus more on his studies,” said Peter. “However, Fifa was resolute. He made a promise to his teachers he would never neglect his education.”

Now a junior at Arizona State University, a renowned United States collegiate powerhouse whose alumni include Masters champions Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, Fifa carries that same resoluteness into every tournament. A double bogey does not linger. He smiles, resets and moves on.

What gives his parents greater pride is that his foundation extends beyond golf. His father said: “Fifa is a well-mannered and humble young man. He remains grounded and never boasts, always showing genuine respect to everyone he meets.”

The ultimate dream, Peter said, is to one day wear the Green Jacket, which has been worn by an Asian golfer only once in 89 previous editions of the Masters when Hideki Matsuyama of Japan won in 2021.

“As a young boy, Fifa watched the Masters on television and was captivated by the massive crowds and electric atmosphere. He asked what it would take to wear the Green Jacket. My answer was simple – ‘You must be a champion.’ ​

“That moment ignited a lifelong fire within him that one day, he will earn the right to wear that Green Jacket at least once in his life. Our goal is to make the cut (this week), but whatever the final result may be, it doesn’t matter.”