Family affair for Kordas in Florida

ORLANDO • The season-opening LPGA Tournament of Champions provided the Korda sisters with a day to remember.

Older sister Jessica, 27, followed up a sizzling third-round 60 with a play-off win over Danielle Kang to capture her sixth career LPGA Tour victory to share with the family.

For 22-year-old Nelly, it was the day's lowest round - a bogey-free seven-under 64 - at the Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Florida to finish alone in third spot on 22-under 262.

Jessica rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to win, rallying from two shots down to beat fellow American Kang.

She fired a 66 for a total of 260 while world No. 5 Kang, who led by three strokes at the turn, closed with a 68.

"Everyone says low expectations," said world No. 23 Jessica, who became the sixth LPGA golfer to record a 60 or lower on Saturday. "But I always expect, I don't show up to a tournament just to show up."

The title was her first with her parents, former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova, in the gallery.

They watched her shatter the tournament record of 14-under set by South Korean Ji Eun-hee in 2019.

"My family is everything. They're my biggest support system. They believe in me more than I believe in myself," Jessica, who has battled numerous injuries, said as she fought back tears.

"They're always there to pick me up when I'm down. Let me tell you, I've been down."

Rounding out the top five were South Korea's Chun In-gee, who shot 67 and finished at 17 under, while Angela Stanford (65) and Cheyenne Knight (66) ended tied for fifth at 16 under.

Defending champion Gaby Lopez (71) of Mexico carded a 69 to tie for 11th place at 11 under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS